Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic in global, including the following market information:

Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene (PP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic include SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Celanese Corporation (US), PolyOne (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), PlastiComp Inc. (US) and RTP Company (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Others

Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Sporting Goods

Industrial Goods

Others

Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Celanese Corporation (US)

PolyOne (US)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

PlastiComp Inc. (US)

RTP Company (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long Carbon Fiber Thermo

