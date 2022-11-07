Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic in global, including the following market information:
Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene (PP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic include SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Celanese Corporation (US), PolyOne (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), PlastiComp Inc. (US) and RTP Company (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyamide (PA)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Others
Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Sporting Goods
Industrial Goods
Others
Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
Celanese Corporation (US)
PolyOne (US)
Solvay SA (Belgium)
PlastiComp Inc. (US)
RTP Company (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long Carbon Fiber Thermo
