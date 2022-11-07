Medical Rigid Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Rigid Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Rigid Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Rigid Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Medical Rigid Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Rigid Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Rigid Foam include Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) and Bayer AG (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Rigid Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Rigid Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Others

Global Medical Rigid Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Packaging

Medical Devices & Components

Prosthetics & Wound Care

Others

Global Medical Rigid Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Rigid Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Rigid Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Rigid Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Rigid Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Medical Rigid Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Rigid Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Rigid Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Rigid Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Rigid Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Rigid Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Rigid Foam Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Rigid Foam Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Rigid Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Rigid Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Rigid Foam Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Rigid Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Rigid Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Rigid Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Rigid Foam Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Rigid Foam Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Rigid Foam Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Rigid Foam Market Siz

