Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The primary focus of the oil refiners is to convert the residues to produce stable LSFO i.e. low sulphur fuel oil and hydro-treated feedstock as per the market specification. Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalysts are generally used in the conversion process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst in global, including the following market information:

The global Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oxide Type Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst include CRI Catalyst Company(Shell Global), Honeywell International Inc, Sinopec Corp., China National Petroleum Corporation, BASF SE, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Albemarle Corporation, Axens and Johnson Matthey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

