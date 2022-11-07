Automotive Glass Bonding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive glass bonding is a method using adhesive to achieve glass-to-glass or glass-to-metal bonding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Glass Bonding in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Glass Bonding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Raw Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Glass Bonding include Henkel AG & Co., H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, Dymax Corporation, 3M, DuPont Inc., KIWO Inc., ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd. and Bohle Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Glass Bonding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Raw Material

Natural

Synthetic

Semi Synthetic

Others

by Technology

Water Based

Solvent-less

Solvent Based

Hot Melt Based

Pressure Sensitive

Others

by Curing Process

UV Cure

Thermal Cure

Moisture

Others

Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Specialty Vehicles

Off-Highway Vehicles

Others

Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Glass Bonding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Glass Bonding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel AG & Co.

H.B. Fuller

Sika AG

Dymax Corporation

3M

DuPont Inc.

KIWO Inc.

ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd.

Bohle Ltd.

Master Bond Inc.

Permabond LLC.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Glass Bonding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Glass Bonding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Glass Bonding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Glass Bonding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Glass Bonding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Glass Bonding Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Glass Bonding Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Glass Bonding Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Glass Bonding Companies

