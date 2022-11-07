Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Frame Lightweight Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Automotive Frame Lightweight Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Frame Lightweight Material include BASF SE (Germany), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg), Lyondellbasell N.V. (U.S.), Novelis .Inc.,(U.S.), Toray Industries (Japan), PPG Industries, Inc (U.S.) and Alcoa Inc., (U.S.) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Frame Lightweight Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metals
Plastics
Rubber
Composites
Others
Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Body-in White
Chassis & Suspension
Powertrains and Closure
Interiors and Others
Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Frame Lightweight Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Frame Lightweight Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Frame Lightweight Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Automotive Frame Lightweight Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE (Germany)
ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)
Covestro AG (Germany)
ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
Lyondellbasell N.V. (U.S.)
Novelis .Inc.,(U.S.)
Toray Industries (Japan)
PPG Industries, Inc (U.S.)
Alcoa Inc., (U.S.)
Owens Corning (U.S.)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Frame Lightweight Material Pl
