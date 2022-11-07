Flexible Polymer Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flexible polymer foam is generally a mixture of solid phase and gaseous phase. Flexible polymer foams have significant mechanical and physical properties, such as good heat, sound insulation, energy absorption.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Polymer Foam in global, including the following market information:
Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Flexible Polymer Foam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible Polymer Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible Polymer Foam include 3M, SABIC, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Sealed Air Corporation, Recticel NV, Rogers Corporation, Zotefoams and Toray Industries Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexible Polymer Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polypropylene Foam
Polystyrene Foam
Polyvinyl Chloride Foam
Polycarbonate Foam
Polyurethane Foam
Others
Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building & Construction
Automotive Safety
Footwear
Furniture
Others
Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flexible Polymer Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flexible Polymer Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flexible Polymer Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Flexible Polymer Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
SABIC
BASF SE
Covestro AG
Sealed Air Corporation
Recticel NV
Rogers Corporation
Zotefoams
Toray Industries Inc.
Total S.A.
Kaneka Corporation
Armacell
Clariant Corp
Dow Chemical
Europur
Huntsman
VPC Group
Woodbridge Foam Corporation
Wanhua Chemical Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexible Polymer Foam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexible Polymer Foam Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexible Polymer Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexible Polymer Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Polymer Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Polymer Foam Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Polymer Foam Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Polymer Foam Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Polymer Foam Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
