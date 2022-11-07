Metallic Printing Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metallic printing ink is a type of ink containing metallic particles, which reflect light and create a metallic sheen after the printing ink is dry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metallic Printing Inks in global

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Metallic Printing Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metallic Printing Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Product Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metallic Printing Inks include Roland DG Corporation(Roland DGA Corporation), Altana AG(ECKART), Repro Graphics Pvt Ltd., INX International Ink Co., Flint Group, Color Resolutions International LLC, Gans Ink & Supply Co., Inc., Magnum Inks & Coatings and Wikoff Color Corporation, etc.

We surveyed the Metallic Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Product Type

Copper

Aluminum

Bronze

Others

by Formulation

Solvent-based

Water-based

Oil based

UV Curable

Others

by Application

Packaging

Banner and Signs

Apparels

Posters

Cosmetics

Printed Electronics

Others

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Automotive Industry

Textile Industry

Marine Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metallic Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metallic Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metallic Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metallic Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Metallic Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roland DG Corporation(Roland DGA Corporation)

Altana AG(ECKART)

Repro Graphics Pvt Ltd.

INX International Ink Co.

Flint Group

Color Resolutions International LLC

Gans Ink & Supply Co., Inc.

Magnum Inks & Coatings

Wikoff Color Corporation

Enhance A Colour

Rockdesign.com

Sun Chemical Group Cooperatief U.A. (Sun Chemical)

Color-Logic Inc

Superior Printing Ink Co. Inc.

