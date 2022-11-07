2-Methylfuran Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2-methylfuran, colorless liquid, with ether like odor, turns yellow to black in air or sunlight. It is slightly soluble in water, miscible in ethanol, ether, acetone, etc. And it is the intermediate of pyrethroid insecticide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Methylfuran in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-Methylfuran Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-Methylfuran Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five 2-Methylfuran companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Methylfuran market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Methylfuran include Capot Chemical, Angene Chemical, Finetech Industry, Amadis Chemical, AN PharmaTech, Tractus Company, Haihang Industry, Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals and Shandong YINO Biologic Materials. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-Methylfuran manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Methylfuran Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Methylfuran Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Drug Grade
Others
Global 2-Methylfuran Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Methylfuran Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Industry
Agricultural Industry
Chemical Industry
Global 2-Methylfuran Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2-Methylfuran Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-Methylfuran revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-Methylfuran revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-Methylfuran sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies 2-Methylfuran sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Capot Chemical
Angene Chemical
Finetech Industry
Amadis Chemical
AN PharmaTech
Tractus Company
Haihang Industry
Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals
Shandong YINO Biologic Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Methylfuran Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Methylfuran Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Methylfuran Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Methylfuran Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Methylfuran Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Methylfuran Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Methylfuran Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Methylfuran Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Methylfuran Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Methylfuran Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Methylfuran Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Methylfuran Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Methylfuran Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Methylfuran Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-Methylfuran Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Methylfuran Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 2-Methylfuran Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.3 Drug Grade
