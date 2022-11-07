Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer in global, including the following market information:

Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PECVD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer include Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), 3M (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US), Toray Industries (Japan) and BASF (Rolic) (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PECVD

ALD

Others

Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flexible OLED Display

Flexible OLED Lighting

Thin-Film Photovoltaics

Others

Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Universal Display Corp. (UDC) (US)

Applied Materials (US)

3M (US)

Veeco Instruments (US)

Kateeva (US)

Toray Industries (Japan)

BASF (Rolic) (Germany)

Meyer Burger (Switzerland)

Aixtron (Germany)

Bystronic Glass (Germany)

AMS Technologies (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inorganic Thin-Film Encapsulation Layer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inorganic Thin

