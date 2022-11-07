Carbon Fiber Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon fiber rods are made of high-tech composite carbon fiber prewires that are cured with high temperature vinyl resin and pultruded (or wound). Carbon fiber has become one of the most important high performance fiber materials. Carbon fiber has the advantages of high strength, long life, corrosion resistance, light weight, low density, etc. It is widely used in kite, aviation model aircraft, lamp bracket, PC equipment rotating shaft, etching machine, medical equipment, sports equipment and other mechanical equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Rod in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Rod companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Rod market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Rod Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Rod include 4M Carbon Fiber Corp, Advanced Carbon Products, Cytec Engineered matieerials, Hexcel Corporation, Lemond Composites, SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers, Teijin Carbon America, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites and Zoltek Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Rod

Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Rod

Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Kite

Aviation Model Airplane

Etching Machine

Medical Instruments

Sports Equipment

Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

4M Carbon Fiber Corp

Advanced Carbon Products

Cytec Engineered matieerials

Hexcel Corporation

Lemond Composites

SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers

Teijin Carbon America

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites

Zoltek Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Rod Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Rod Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Rod Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Rod Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Rod Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Rod Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

