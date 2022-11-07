Carbon Fiber Rod Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon fiber rods are made of high-tech composite carbon fiber prewires that are cured with high temperature vinyl resin and pultruded (or wound). Carbon fiber has become one of the most important high performance fiber materials. Carbon fiber has the advantages of high strength, long life, corrosion resistance, light weight, low density, etc. It is widely used in kite, aviation model aircraft, lamp bracket, PC equipment rotating shaft, etching machine, medical equipment, sports equipment and other mechanical equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Rod in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Carbon Fiber Rod companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Rod include 4M Carbon Fiber Corp, Advanced Carbon Products, Cytec Engineered matieerials, Hexcel Corporation, Lemond Composites, SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers, Teijin Carbon America, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites and Zoltek Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Rod manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Rod
Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber Rod
Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Kite
Aviation Model Airplane
Etching Machine
Medical Instruments
Sports Equipment
Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Fiber Rod revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Rod revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Rod sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Carbon Fiber Rod sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
4M Carbon Fiber Corp
Advanced Carbon Products
Cytec Engineered matieerials
Hexcel Corporation
Lemond Composites
SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers
Teijin Carbon America
Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites
Zoltek Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Rod Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Rod Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Rod Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Rod Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Rod Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Rod Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Rod Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Rod Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Rod Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Carbon Fiber Rod Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
