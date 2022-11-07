Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

E-Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe include Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd., Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd., Future Pipe Industries, Graphite India Limited, HOBAS, Hengrun Group Co., Ltd., Enduro Composites, Inc. and Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

E-Glass

T-Glass

Others

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Sewage

Irrigation

Others

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

Future Pipe Industries

Graphite India Limited

HOBAS

Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.

Enduro Composites, Inc.

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

ZCL Composites Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Pipe Players in Globa

