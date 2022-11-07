Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conductive Non-Woven Textile in global, including the following market information:

Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Conductive Non-Woven Textile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conductive Non-Woven Textile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conductive Non-Woven Textile include Parker Chomerics (U.S.), Toray Industries, Inc., (Japan), Laird Plc (U.K.), Seiren Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bekaert (Belgium), Emei Group, Sheildex Trading, Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing and Holland Shielding System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conductive Non-Woven Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Wool

Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conductive Non-Woven Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conductive Non-Woven Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conductive Non-Woven Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Conductive Non-Woven Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Parker Chomerics (U.S.)

Toray Industries, Inc., (Japan)

Laird Plc (U.K.)

Seiren Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bekaert (Belgium)

Emei Group

Sheildex Trading, Inc.

AiQ Smart Clothing

Holland Shielding System

MarKTek Inc.

Coatex Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Conductive Non-Woven Textile Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Conductive Non-Woven Textile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conductive Non-Woven Textile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Conductive Non-Woven Textile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conductive Non-Woven Textile Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Conductive Non-Woven Textile Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

