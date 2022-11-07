Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Materials and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Materials

Chloroprene Rubber

Poly Acrylate (PA)

SBC Resin Adhesives

Other

Segment by Application

Building and Construction

Paper, Board & Packaging

Woodworking & Joinery

Footwear

Electrical & Electronics

Other

By Company

3M

Dow Chemicals

Henkel AG & Co.

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller

Jowat AG

Arkema Group

Ashland

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Franklin International

Hexcel Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman Corp

Master Bond

Wisdom Adhesives

Wacker Chemie AG

Benson Polymers Ltd

Cyberbond LLC

Collano Adhesives AG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent Borne Adhesives

1.2 Solvent Borne Adhesives Segment by Materials

1.2.1 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Materials 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Chloroprene Rubber

1.2.3 Poly Acrylate (PA)

1.2.4 SBC Resin Adhesives

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Solvent Borne Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Building and Construction

1.3.3 Paper, Board & Packaging

1.3.4 Woodworking & Joinery

1.3.5 Footwear

1.3.6 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Solvent Borne Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Solvent Borne Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Solvent Borne Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Solvent Borne Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Solve

