Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wrought Aluminum Alloy in global, including the following market information:

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Wrought Aluminum Alloy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wrought Aluminum Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wrought Aluminum Alloy include United Company RUSAL Plc, Rio Tinto Alcan, Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd., Alcoa Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Constellium, Aleris International Inc., Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. and Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wrought Aluminum Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicon

Magnesium

Manganese

Copper

Others

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation & Logistics

Packaging

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wrought Aluminum Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wrought Aluminum Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wrought Aluminum Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Wrought Aluminum Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

United Company RUSAL Plc

Rio Tinto Alcan

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd.

Alcoa Inc.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Constellium

Aleris International Inc.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.

Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wrought Aluminum Alloy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wrought Aluminum Alloy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Companies

4 Sights by Product

