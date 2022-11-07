Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wrought Aluminum Alloy in global, including the following market information:
Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Wrought Aluminum Alloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wrought Aluminum Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wrought Aluminum Alloy include United Company RUSAL Plc, Rio Tinto Alcan, Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd., Alcoa Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Constellium, Aleris International Inc., Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. and Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wrought Aluminum Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicon
Magnesium
Manganese
Copper
Others
Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Transportation & Logistics
Packaging
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wrought Aluminum Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wrought Aluminum Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wrought Aluminum Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Wrought Aluminum Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
United Company RUSAL Plc
Rio Tinto Alcan
Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd.
Alcoa Inc.
Kobe Steel Ltd.
Constellium
Aleris International Inc.
Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.
Dubai Aluminium Company Ltd.
Norsk Hydro ASA
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wrought Aluminum Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wrought Aluminum Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wrought Aluminum Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wrought Aluminum Alloy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/