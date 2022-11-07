Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

GaN on Sapphire

GaN on Si

GaN on GaN

Other

Segment by Application

Health Care

Automotive

Military and Defense

Other

By Company

Toshiba

Koninklijke Philips

Texas Instruments

Saint Gobain

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Soitec Pte Ltd

Fujitsu Limited

Mitsubishi

NGK Insulators

Infineon Technologies

Sino Nitride Semiconductors

PAM Xiamen

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gallium Nitride Substrates

1.2 Gallium Nitride Substrates Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 GaN on Sapphire

1.2.3 GaN on Si

1.2.4 GaN on GaN

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Gallium Nitride Substrates Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Health Care

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Military and Defense

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Gallium Nitride Substrates Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Gallium Nitride Substrates Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Gallium Nitride Substrates Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Gallium Nitride Substrates Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Gallium Nitride Substrates Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers



