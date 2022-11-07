Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aramid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics include E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), PBI Performance Products Inc. (U.S.) and Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aramid
PBI
Modacrylic
PI
Polyamide
Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Apparel
Non-Apparel
Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)
Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
PBI Performance Products Inc. (U.S.)
Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inherent Fire Resistant Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inherent Fire Resistant
