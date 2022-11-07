Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics in global, including the following market information:

Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/176624/global-drylaid-nonwoven-fabrics-forecast-market-2022-2028-887

Global top five Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropelene (PP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics include DuPont (US), Kimberly-Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden), Freudenberg (Germany), Glatfelter (US), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Johns Manville (US) and Fitesa (Brazil) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropelene (PP)

Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

Polythelene(PE)

Rayon

Wood Pulp

Bi-component(Bico)

Others

Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont (US)

Kimberly-Clarke (US)

Berry Global Group (US)

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Glatfelter (US)

Suominen Corporation (Finland)

Johns Manville (US)

Fitesa (Brazil)

TWE Group (Germany)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/176624/global-drylaid-nonwoven-fabrics-forecast-market-2022-2028-887

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dry-laid Non-woven Fabrics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry-laid

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/176624/global-drylaid-nonwoven-fabrics-forecast-market-2022-2028-887

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/