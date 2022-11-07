Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Flooring Tiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177584/global-vinyl-flooring-tiles-forecast-market-2022-2028-565

Global top five Vinyl Flooring Tiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vinyl Flooring Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexible Vinyl Tile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Flooring Tiles include Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Novalis and LG Hausys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vinyl Flooring Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexible Vinyl Tile

Rigid Vinyl Tile

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vinyl Flooring Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vinyl Flooring Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vinyl Flooring Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Vinyl Flooring Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Mohawk

Congoleum

Gerflor

Forbo

Novalis

LG Hausys

Karndean

Shaw Floors

CFL Flooring

Beaulieu

NOX Corporation

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Snmo LVT

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177584/global-vinyl-flooring-tiles-forecast-market-2022-2028-565

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vinyl Flooring Tiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Flooring Tiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177584/global-vinyl-flooring-tiles-forecast-market-2022-2028-565

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/