Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Flooring Tiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)
Global top five Vinyl Flooring Tiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vinyl Flooring Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Vinyl Tile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Flooring Tiles include Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Novalis and LG Hausys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vinyl Flooring Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flexible Vinyl Tile
Rigid Vinyl Tile
Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vinyl Flooring Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vinyl Flooring Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vinyl Flooring Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
Key companies Vinyl Flooring Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tarkett
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Mohawk
Congoleum
Gerflor
Forbo
Novalis
LG Hausys
Karndean
Shaw Floors
CFL Flooring
Beaulieu
NOX Corporation
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Snmo LVT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vinyl Flooring Tiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vinyl Flooring Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Flooring Tiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Flooring Tiles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/