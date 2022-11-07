Water-based Digital Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-based Digital Inks in global, including the following market information:
Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Water-based Digital Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water-based Digital Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water-based Digital Inks include Sun Chemical (US), INX International Ink (US), Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. (Japan), JK Group (Italy) and Nazdar Company (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water-based Digital Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water-based Digital Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastics
Textile
Ceramics & Glass
Paper
Global Water-based Digital Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Advertising & Promotion
Ceramic Tiles Printing
Clothing & Household Textiles
Packaging
Publication
Glass Printing
Others
Global Water-based Digital Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water-based Digital Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water-based Digital Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water-based Digital Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Water-based Digital Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sun Chemical (US)
INX International Ink (US)
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. (Japan)
JK Group (Italy)
Nazdar Company (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water-based Digital Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water-based Digital Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water-based Digital Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water-based Digital Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water-based Digital Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-based Digital Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-based Digital Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based Digital Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-based Digital Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based Digital Inks Companies
