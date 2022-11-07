Water-based Digital Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-based Digital Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Water-based Digital Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water-based Digital Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water-based Digital Inks include Sun Chemical (US), INX International Ink (US), Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. (Japan), JK Group (Italy) and Nazdar Company (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water-based Digital Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water-based Digital Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastics

Textile

Ceramics & Glass

Paper

Global Water-based Digital Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Advertising & Promotion

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Clothing & Household Textiles

Packaging

Publication

Glass Printing

Others

Global Water-based Digital Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water-based Digital Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water-based Digital Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water-based Digital Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water-based Digital Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sun Chemical (US)

INX International Ink (US)

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. (Japan)

JK Group (Italy)

Nazdar Company (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water-based Digital Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water-based Digital Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water-based Digital Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water-based Digital Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water-based Digital Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water-based Digital Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water-based Digital Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water-based Digital Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-based Digital Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-based Digital Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based Digital Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-based Digital Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based Digital Inks Companies

