Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Sack Kraft Papers in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Natural Sack Kraft Papers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Sack Kraft Papers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Recycled Kraft Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Sack Kraft Papers include BillerudKorsnas, Gascogne, Georgia-Pacific, Nordic Paper, Tolko Industries, Fujian Qingshan Paper, Natron-Hayat, Forsac and Segezha Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Sack Kraft Papers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Recycled Kraft Paper

Printed Kraft Paper

Other

Global Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Other Industry

Global Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Sack Kraft Papers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Sack Kraft Papers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Sack Kraft Papers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Sack Kraft Papers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Natural Sack Kraft Papers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BillerudKorsnas

Gascogne

Georgia-Pacific

Nordic Paper

Tolko Industries

Fujian Qingshan Paper

Natron-Hayat

Forsac

Segezha Group

Primo Tedesco

