Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics include Veolia (France), Suez (France), KW Plastics (US), Jayplas (UK), B. Schoenberg & Co. (US), B&B Plastics (US), Green Line Polymers (US), Clear Path Recycling (US) and Custom Polymers (US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others

Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Construction

Textiles

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Veolia (France)

Suez (France)

KW Plastics (US)

Jayplas (UK)

B. Schoenberg & Co. (US)

B&B Plastics (US)

Green Line Polymers (US)

Clear Path Recycling (US)

Custom Polymers (US)

Plastipak Holdings (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foams Sourced Recycled Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foams Sourced Recycled P

