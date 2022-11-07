Knitted Technical Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Knitted Technical Textile in global, including the following market information:
Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Knitted Technical Textile companies in 2021 (%)
The global Knitted Technical Textile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Knitted Technical Textile include Dupont, Asahi Kasei, Kimberley-Clark, Mitsui Chemicals, Huntsman, Low & Bonar, Freudenberg & Co., Berry Global Group and Toyobo Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Knitted Technical Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Knitted Technical Textile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Fiber
Synthetic Polymer
Regenerated Fiber
Mineral
Metal
Specialty Fiber
Global Knitted Technical Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobiltech
Indutech
Meditech
Protech
Packtech
Agritech
Hometech
Clothtech
Global Knitted Technical Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Knitted Technical Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Knitted Technical Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Knitted Technical Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Knitted Technical Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dupont
Asahi Kasei
Kimberley-Clark
Mitsui Chemicals
Huntsman
Low & Bonar
Freudenberg & Co.
Berry Global Group
Toyobo Co.
Milliken & Company
SRF Limited
Lanxess
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Knitted Technical Textile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Knitted Technical Textile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Knitted Technical Textile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Knitted Technical Textile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Knitted Technical Textile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Knitted Technical Textile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Knitted Technical Textile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Knitted Technical Textile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Knitted Technical Textile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Knitted Technical Textile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Knitted Technical Textile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Knitted Technical Textile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Technical Textile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Knitted Technical Textile Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Technical Textil
