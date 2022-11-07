Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antimicrobial seafood Packaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antimicrobial seafood Packaging include Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Addmaster (UK) Limited, Solvay Group, DuPont and Bernard Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antimicrobial seafood Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Film
Wrapping Paper
Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fish
Molluscs (Oysters, Scallops, Squid)
Crustaceans (Shrimp, Crab, Lobster, Krill)
Other (Sea Turtle, Star Fish, Sea Cucumber, Plant)
Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antimicrobial seafood Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antimicrobial seafood Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sealed Air Corporation
Mondi Group
Addmaster (UK) Limited
Solvay Group
DuPont
Bernard Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antimicrobial seafood Packaging Companies
