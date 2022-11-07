Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wall Cladding Artificial Grass in global, including the following market information:
Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Wall Cladding Artificial Grass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wall Cladding Artificial Grass include Dowdupont, Tarkett, Shaw Industries, Victoria PLC, Controlled Products, ACT Global, Sport Group, Tigerturf and SIS Pitches, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wall Cladding Artificial Grass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Nylon
Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Contact Sports
Non-contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wall Cladding Artificial Grass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wall Cladding Artificial Grass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wall Cladding Artificial Grass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Wall Cladding Artificial Grass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dowdupont
Tarkett
Shaw Industries
Victoria PLC
Controlled Products
ACT Global
Sport Group
Tigerturf
SIS Pitches
Matrix Turf
Nurteks Hali
Soccer Grass
Limonta
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wall Cladding Artificial Grass Compani
