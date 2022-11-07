Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging market was valued at 2897.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4337.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging include Amcor, Amcor, Berry Global, Sealed Air, Pactiv, AEP Industries, Bischof + Klein, Clondalkin Group and Constantia Flexibles, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging
Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Meat
Poultry
Seafood
Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcor
Berry Global
Sealed Air
Pactiv
AEP Industries
Bischof + Klein
Clondalkin Group
Constantia Flexibles
Coveris
DS Smith
Graham Packaging
Huhtamaki
Winpak
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Players in Globa
