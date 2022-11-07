Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microfiber Synthetic Leathers in global, including the following market information:
Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Microfiber Synthetic Leathers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers market was valued at 1527.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1784.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Microfiber Synthetic Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microfiber Synthetic Leathers include Toray, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Ecsaine, Clarino, Daewon, Jeongsan International, FILWEL and SISA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microfiber Synthetic Leathers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Microfiber Synthetic Leather
Special Microfiber Synthetic Leather
Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Textile
Plastic
Chemical Industry
Other
Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microfiber Synthetic Leathers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microfiber Synthetic Leathers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microfiber Synthetic Leathers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Microfiber Synthetic Leathers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray
Kuraray
Asahi Kasei
Ecsaine
Clarino
Daewon
Jeongsan International
FILWEL
SISA
NPC
Duksung
Tongda Island
Huafon Group
Double Elephant
Hexin Group
Zhejiang Key
Huanghe Micro Fibre
Wanhua Micro Fiber
Meisheng Group
Xinlong Tech
Sanling Micro Fiber
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microfiber Synthetic Leathers Companies
3.8
