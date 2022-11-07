Fluorite Power Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorite, also known as fluorite, is a common halide mineral, a compound whose main component is calcium fluoride (CaF2), which is an important mineral extracted from fluorine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorite Power in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluorite Power Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluorite Power Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fluorite Power companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluorite Power market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CaF2 ?98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorite Power include Mexichem, Minersa, Mongolrostsvetmet, Masan Resources, Centralfluor Industries (CFIC), China Kings Resources, Chifeng Sky-Horse Fluorspar Mining, Luoyang Fengrui Fluorine and Sinochem Lantian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluorite Power manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorite Power Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluorite Power Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CaF2 ?98%

CaF2 ?97%

Others

Global Fluorite Power Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluorite Power Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Others

Global Fluorite Power Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluorite Power Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluorite Power revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluorite Power revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluorite Power sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fluorite Power sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mexichem

Minersa

Mongolrostsvetmet

Masan Resources

Centralfluor Industries (CFIC)

China Kings Resources

Chifeng Sky-Horse Fluorspar Mining

Luoyang Fengrui Fluorine

Sinochem Lantian

Inner Mongolia Huasheng

Chinastar Fluorine

