Polyurethane Foam Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyurethane foam additive is a kind of special chemical material for sponge, which is developed with great effort.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Foam Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyurethane Foam Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane Foam Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Foam Additives include 3M, Dow Corning, Lanxess, Momentive, Exxon Mobil, Akzo Nobel, BASF and MAYSTO CHEMICAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane Foam Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hard

Soft

Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Building Materials

Electronic Products

Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane Foam Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane Foam Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane Foam Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyurethane Foam Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Dow Corning

Lanxess

Momentive

Exxon Mobil

Akzo Nobel

BASF

MAYSTO CHEMICAL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurethane Foam Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurethane Foam Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurethane Foam Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Foam Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Foam Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Foam Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Foam Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

