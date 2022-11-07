Methoxyfenozide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Methoxyhydrazide is a new specific benzoyl hydrazide insecticide for insect growth regulation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methoxyfenozide in global, including the following market information:
Global Methoxyfenozide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Methoxyfenozide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Methoxyfenozide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methoxyfenozide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active Ingredient Content 97.6% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methoxyfenozide include BASF, Dow AgroScience, Kenvos, Syngenta, FMC, Shandong Weifang Rainbow and Kumiai Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methoxyfenozide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methoxyfenozide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methoxyfenozide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Active Ingredient Content 97.6%
Active Ingredient Content 24%
Global Methoxyfenozide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methoxyfenozide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetables Insect-Resistant
Fruit Insect-Resistant
Global Methoxyfenozide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Methoxyfenozide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methoxyfenozide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methoxyfenozide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Methoxyfenozide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Methoxyfenozide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Dow AgroScience
Kenvos
Syngenta
FMC
Shandong Weifang Rainbow
Kumiai Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methoxyfenozide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methoxyfenozide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methoxyfenozide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methoxyfenozide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methoxyfenozide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methoxyfenozide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methoxyfenozide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methoxyfenozide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methoxyfenozide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methoxyfenozide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methoxyfenozide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methoxyfenozide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methoxyfenozide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methoxyfenozide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methoxyfenozide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methoxyfenozide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Methoxyfenozide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Active Ingred
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/