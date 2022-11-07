Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blow Fill Seal Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blow Fill Seal Technology market was valued at 325.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 416.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bottles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blow Fill Seal Technology include Unither Pharmaceuticals, Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Catalent, Curida, Unipharma, Weiler Engineering, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG and Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blow Fill Seal Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bottles

Ampoules

Vials

Prefilled Syringes & Injectable

Others

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blow Fill Seal Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blow Fill Seal Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

Catalent

Curida

Unipharma

Weiler Engineering

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Horizon Pharmaceuticals

Brevetti Angela S.R.L.

Recipharm AB

