Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Boron Trifluoride and Complexes in global, including the following market information:

Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Boron Trifluoride and Complexes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BF3 (Gas) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Boron Trifluoride and Complexes include BASF, Voltaix ( acquired by Air Liquide), NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, Praxair Technology, Honeywell International, Stella Chemifa Corporation, Matheson, Arkema and Gulbrandsen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Boron Trifluoride and Complexes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BF3 (Gas)

BF3 Tetrahydrofuran Complex

BF3 Methanol Complex

BF3 Diethyl Etherate Complex

BF3 Acetonitrile Complex

Others

Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polymer and Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Agrochemicals

Others

Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Boron Trifluoride and Complexes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Boron Trifluoride and Complexes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Boron Trifluoride and Complexes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Boron Trifluoride and Complexes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Voltaix ( acquired by Air Liquide)

NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Praxair Technology

Honeywell International

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Matheson

Arkema

Gulbrandsen

Entegris

Tanfac Industries

Qingzhou Chenkai Chemical,

The Linde Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boron Trifluoride and Complexes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boron Trifluoride and Co

