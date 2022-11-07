Pyridaben Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The acaricide is a broad spectrum, contact acaricide, colorless crystal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pyridaben in global, including the following market information:

Global Pyridaben Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pyridaben Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Pyridaben companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pyridaben market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

20% Tricyclazole Wettable Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pyridaben include Dow AgroSciences, BASF, Syngenta, Adama, FMC, Albaugh, Agro-care Chemical, Ningbo Agro-star Industrial and Awiner Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pyridaben manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pyridaben Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pyridaben Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

20% Tricyclazole Wettable Powder

15% Oil

Global Pyridaben Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pyridaben Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vegetables (except Eggplants)

Fruit

Others

Global Pyridaben Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pyridaben Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pyridaben revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pyridaben revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pyridaben sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Pyridaben sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow AgroSciences

BASF

Syngenta

Adama

FMC

Albaugh

Agro-care Chemical

Ningbo Agro-star Industrial

Awiner Biotech

Jiangsu Yangnong

Shanghai Kelinon Agrochemical

