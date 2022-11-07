Friction Modifier Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Friction Modifier Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Friction Modifier Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Friction Modifier Additives market was valued at 969.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1193.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Friction Modifier Additives include BASF, King, BRB, Croda, Afton, Lubrizol, CSW, Lanxess and ABITEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Friction Modifier Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Friction Modifier Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic
Inorganic
Graphite
Global Friction Modifier Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Lubricants
Industrial Lubricants
Aviation Lubricants
Rail Lubricants
Power Generation Lubricants
Global Friction Modifier Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Friction Modifier Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Friction Modifier Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Friction Modifier Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Friction Modifier Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
King
BRB
Croda
Afton
Lubrizol
CSW
Lanxess
ABITEC
DOG
Dorf KETAL
Wynn's
Chevron
Adeka
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Friction Modifier Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Friction Modifier Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Friction Modifier Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Friction Modifier Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Friction Modifier Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Friction Modifier Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Friction Modifier Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Friction Modifier Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Friction Modifier Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Friction Modifier Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Friction Modifier Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Friction Modifier Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Friction Modifier Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
