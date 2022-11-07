Friction Modifier Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Friction Modifier Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Friction Modifier Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Friction Modifier Additives market was valued at 969.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1193.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Friction Modifier Additives include BASF, King, BRB, Croda, Afton, Lubrizol, CSW, Lanxess and ABITEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Friction Modifier Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Inorganic

Graphite

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Aviation Lubricants

Rail Lubricants

Power Generation Lubricants

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Friction Modifier Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Friction Modifier Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Friction Modifier Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Friction Modifier Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

King

BRB

Croda

Afton

Lubrizol

CSW

Lanxess

ABITEC

DOG

Dorf KETAL

Wynn's

Chevron

Adeka

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Friction Modifier Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Friction Modifier Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Friction Modifier Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Friction Modifier Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Friction Modifier Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Friction Modifier Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Friction Modifier Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Friction Modifier Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Friction Modifier Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Friction Modifier Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Friction Modifier Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Friction Modifier Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Friction Modifier Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Friction Modifier Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

