Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSM) is a kind of white or light color elastomer which is charactered by its own unique properties as well as the same characteristics as the raw rubber. In aromatic and chlorine hydrocarbons, it can be soluble, but in ketones and ether, it can be only swelling, not soluble.

The chemical structure bond of CSM is completely saturated, so the vulcanizate has excellent properties, such as ozone resistance, weather and aging resistance, chemiacal resistance, ionizing radiation resistance, colorability, good physical and mechanical properties, thermal aging resistance, heat and low temperature resistance, flame retardancy, abrasion resistanceand wonderful electric insulation, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Mooney Viscosity (Above 60) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) include Tosoh, Jilin Petrochemical, Lianyungang JTD rubber material and Jiangxi Hongrun Chemical industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market, by Mooney Viscosity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Mooney Viscosity, 2021 (%)

High Mooney Viscosity (Above 60)

Low Mooney Viscosity (Below 60)

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Industrial Products

Wires and Cables

Others

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tosoh

Jilin Petrochemical

Lianyungang JTD rubber material

Jiangxi Hongrun Chemical industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Mooney Viscosity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSPE) Play

