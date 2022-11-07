1,10-Diaminodecane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Decandiamine is also known as glyamine hydrochloride hydrochloride glyamine amino-acetyl hydrochloride. The molecular formula is C10H24N2.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,10-Diaminodecane in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177629/global-diaminodecane-forecast-market-2022-2028-546

Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 1,10-Diaminodecane companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,10-Diaminodecane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,10-Diaminodecane include Genesis, BOC Sciences, Arkema, SIGMAALDRICH, Polysci, Sci-Poly and MP-DAJAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,10-Diaminodecane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid

Crystallization

Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Organic Synthesis Raw Materials

Polymer Polymer Refining

Reagent

Others

Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,10-Diaminodecane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,10-Diaminodecane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,10-Diaminodecane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 1,10-Diaminodecane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Genesis

BOC Sciences

Arkema

SIGMAALDRICH

Polysci

Sci-Poly

MP-DAJAC

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177629/global-diaminodecane-forecast-market-2022-2028-546

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,10-Diaminodecane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,10-Diaminodecane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,10-Diaminodecane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,10-Diaminodecane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,10-Diaminodecane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,10-Diaminodecane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Siz

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177629/global-diaminodecane-forecast-market-2022-2028-546

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/