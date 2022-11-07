1,10-Diaminodecane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Decandiamine is also known as glyamine hydrochloride hydrochloride glyamine amino-acetyl hydrochloride. The molecular formula is C10H24N2.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,10-Diaminodecane in global, including the following market information:
Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 1,10-Diaminodecane companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1,10-Diaminodecane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1,10-Diaminodecane include Genesis, BOC Sciences, Arkema, SIGMAALDRICH, Polysci, Sci-Poly and MP-DAJAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1,10-Diaminodecane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid
Crystallization
Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Organic Synthesis Raw Materials
Polymer Polymer Refining
Reagent
Others
Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1,10-Diaminodecane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1,10-Diaminodecane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1,10-Diaminodecane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 1,10-Diaminodecane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Genesis
BOC Sciences
Arkema
SIGMAALDRICH
Polysci
Sci-Poly
MP-DAJAC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,10-Diaminodecane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,10-Diaminodecane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,10-Diaminodecane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,10-Diaminodecane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,10-Diaminodecane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,10-Diaminodecane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 1,10-Diaminodecane Market Siz
