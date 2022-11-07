Filament Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Filament Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Filament Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Filament Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Filament Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Filament Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Sided Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Filament Tapes include 3M, Intertape, Tesa, Canadian, Saint-Gobain Performance, Krush Adhesive Tape, Sekisui TA, Pro Tapes & Specialties and PPM. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Filament Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Filament Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Filament Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Sided Tapes

Double Sided Tapes

Global Filament Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Filament Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bundling

Strapping

Insulation

Carton Sealing

Sealing

Others

Global Filament Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Filament Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Filament Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Filament Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Filament Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Filament Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Intertape

Tesa

Canadian

Saint-Gobain Performance

Krush Adhesive Tape

Sekisui TA

Pro Tapes & Specialties

PPM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Filament Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Filament Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Filament Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Filament Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Filament Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Filament Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Filament Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Filament Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Filament Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Filament Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Filament Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Filament Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Filament Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filament Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Filament Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filament Tapes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Filament Tapes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Single Sided Tapes

