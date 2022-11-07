Gummed Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gummed Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Gummed Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gummed Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Gummed Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gummed Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Gummed Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gummed Tapes include 3M, Holland, Intertape., Shurtape, Loytape, Papertec, LPS, Windmill and Neubronner. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gummed Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gummed Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gummed Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White Gummed Tape

Brown Gummed Tape

Global Gummed Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gummed Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shipping & Logistics

Construction

Food & Beverages

Electricals & Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare & Hygiene

Others

Global Gummed Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gummed Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gummed Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gummed Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gummed Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Gummed Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Holland

Intertape.

Shurtape

Loytape

Papertec

LPS

Windmill

Neubronner

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gummed Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gummed Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gummed Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gummed Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gummed Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gummed Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gummed Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gummed Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gummed Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gummed Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gummed Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gummed Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gummed Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gummed Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gummed Tapes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gummed Tapes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Gummed Tapes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 White Gummed Tape

4.1.3 Brown Gummed Tape

4.2 By T

