Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Cleaning Solvents in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Electronic Cleaning Solvents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Cleaning Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Formulated Hydrocarbon Solvents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Cleaning Solvents include 3M, Albemarle, LyondellBasell, Honeywell, BASF, Dow, Eastman, Arkema and Asahi Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Cleaning Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Formulated Hydrocarbon Solvents
Glycols & Glycol Ethers
Fluorinated Solvents
Brominated Solvents
Light Petroleum Distillates
Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vapor Phase Degreaser Process
Vacuum Cleaning Process
Mixed Co-solvent Process
Separated Co-solvent Process
Semi-Aqueous Process
Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Cleaning Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Cleaning Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Cleaning Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Electronic Cleaning Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Albemarle
LyondellBasell
Honeywell
BASF
Dow
Eastman
Arkema
Asahi Glass
Chemours
Solvay
Corbion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Cleaning Solvents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Cleaning Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Cleaning Solvents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Cleaning Solvents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Cleaning Solvents Companies
