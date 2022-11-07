Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Cleaning Solvents in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Electronic Cleaning Solvents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Cleaning Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Formulated Hydrocarbon Solvents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Cleaning Solvents include 3M, Albemarle, LyondellBasell, Honeywell, BASF, Dow, Eastman, Arkema and Asahi Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Cleaning Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Formulated Hydrocarbon Solvents

Glycols & Glycol Ethers

Fluorinated Solvents

Brominated Solvents

Light Petroleum Distillates

Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vapor Phase Degreaser Process

Vacuum Cleaning Process

Mixed Co-solvent Process

Separated Co-solvent Process

Semi-Aqueous Process

Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Cleaning Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Cleaning Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Cleaning Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electronic Cleaning Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Albemarle

LyondellBasell

Honeywell

BASF

Dow

Eastman

Arkema

Asahi Glass

Chemours

Solvay

Corbion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Cleaning Solvents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Cleaning Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Cleaning Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Cleaning Solvents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Cleaning Solvents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Cleaning Solvents Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

