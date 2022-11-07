Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4 Points Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe include Veplas, Enduro Composites, Harwal Group, Graphite India, Saudi Arabian Amiantit, Sarplast, Composite Pipes Industry, HOBAS and Fibrex and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
4 Points
6 Points
1 Inch Tube
Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Wastewater Treatment
Irrigation
Water Supply
Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Veplas
Enduro Composites
Harwal Group
Graphite India
Saudi Arabian Amiantit
Sarplast
Composite Pipes Industry
HOBAS
Fibrex
Future Pipe Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Glass Steel Pipe Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
