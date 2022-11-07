Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) market was valued at 16330 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25480 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Potassium tert.-butylate Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) include BASF, Evonik, Rockwood Lithium GmbH, Syntor Fine Chemicals, Genchem & Genpharm, Hanhong, Suparna Chemicals, Hongze Xinxing Chem and Health Chemicals Co. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Potassium tert.-butylate Powder

Potassium tert.-butylate in Tetrahydrofuran (20 %)

Other KTB Solutions

Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Liquid Crystal Materials

Printing and Dyeing

Catalyst

Others

Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Evonik

Rockwood Lithium GmbH

Syntor Fine Chemicals

Genchem & Genpharm

Hanhong

Suparna Chemicals

Hongze Xinxing Chem

Health Chemicals Co.

FUXIER Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Companies

