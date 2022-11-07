Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) in global, including the following market information:
Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) market was valued at 16330 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25480 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Potassium tert.-butylate Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) include BASF, Evonik, Rockwood Lithium GmbH, Syntor Fine Chemicals, Genchem & Genpharm, Hanhong, Suparna Chemicals, Hongze Xinxing Chem and Health Chemicals Co. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Potassium tert.-butylate Powder
Potassium tert.-butylate in Tetrahydrofuran (20 %)
Other KTB Solutions
Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Pesticide
Liquid Crystal Materials
Printing and Dyeing
Catalyst
Others
Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Evonik
Rockwood Lithium GmbH
Syntor Fine Chemicals
Genchem & Genpharm
Hanhong
Suparna Chemicals
Hongze Xinxing Chem
Health Chemicals Co.
FUXIER Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium tert-butylate (KTB) Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/