Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal roof and wall systems are available in a variety of stock sizes and finishes, and can be custom designed to meet requirements from simple functional projects to highly complex iconic projects. Most metal roofs are made of steel. Steel is versatile in existing envelope designs. The roof has the greatest impact on the building's energy use, and the coatings and finishes available today make metal a recognized “cool roof” product. Cool roofs can help reduce energy consumption by reducing cooling loads. Metal roofs provide the best foundation for photovoltaic installations, as roofs can be expected to last longer than the photovoltaic systems they support. Solar heat recovery systems for walls and roofs can be integrated with steel enclosures and used to meet the needs of air, water or process heating. Cool metal roofs are a great choice for commercial retrofit applications, as they can be effectively installed through sheath ventilation, allowing heat to dissipate through the ridge vents in hot weather, and serve as insulation in cold weather.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Roof and Wall Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Metal Roof and Wall Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Roof and Wall Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Panel Width 12 Inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Roof and Wall Systems include Kingspan, CMP Inc, Pac-Clad, MBCI, Union Corrugating, Fabral, Wall Systems, Drexel Metals and Euroclad and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Roof and Wall Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Panel Width 12 Inches

Panel Width 16 Inches

Panel Width 18 Inches

Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Business

Agriculture

Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Roof and Wall Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Roof and Wall Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Roof and Wall Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Metal Roof and Wall Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingspan

CMP Inc

Pac-Clad

MBCI

Union Corrugating

Fabral

Wall Systems

Drexel Metals

Euroclad

Vicwest

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Roof and Wall Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Roof and Wall Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Roof and Wall Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Roof and Wall Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Roof and Wall Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Roof and Wall Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

