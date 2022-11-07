Beach Chairs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Beach Chairs in global, including the following market information:
Global Beach Chairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Beach Chairs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Beach Chairs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Beach Chairs market was valued at 212.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 339.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloth Beach Chair Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Beach Chairs include Bravo Sports, Kijaro Coast, Home Sports, beachmall, Telescope Casual, RioBrands, Strongback, Bungalow bay and Tommy Bahama and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Beach Chairs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Beach Chairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Beach Chairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloth Beach Chair
Leisure Beach Chair
Outdoor Beach Chair
Folding Beach Chair
Global Beach Chairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Beach Chairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Commercial
Others
Global Beach Chairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Beach Chairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Beach Chairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Beach Chairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Beach Chairs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Beach Chairs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bravo Sports
Kijaro Coast
Home Sports
beachmall
Telescope Casual
RioBrands
Strongback
Bungalow bay
Tommy Bahama
IKEA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Beach Chairs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Beach Chairs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Beach Chairs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Beach Chairs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Beach Chairs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Beach Chairs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Beach Chairs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Beach Chairs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Beach Chairs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Beach Chairs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Beach Chairs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beach Chairs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Beach Chairs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beach Chairs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beach Chairs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beach Chairs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Beach Chairs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cloth Beach Chair
4.1.3 Leisure Beach Chair
4.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/