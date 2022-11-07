Low-density SMC Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Low density SMC material is a kind of glass fiber reinforced plastic. The main raw materials are composed of GF (special yarn), MD (filler) and various additives. SMC composite materials and SMC molded products have excellent electrical insulation properties, mechanical properties, thermal stability, and chemical corrosion resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-density SMC in global, including the following market information:
Global Low-density SMC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low-density SMC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Low-density SMC companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low-density SMC market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester SMC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low-density SMC include Core Molding Technologies, Continental Structural Plastics, IDI Composites International, Polynt, Premix and Menzolit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low-density SMC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low-density SMC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Low-density SMC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester SMC
Epoxy SMC
Vinyl Ester SMC
Global Low-density SMC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Low-density SMC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hoods
Deck lids
Fenders
Bumpers
Body panels
Others
Global Low-density SMC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Low-density SMC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low-density SMC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low-density SMC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low-density SMC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Low-density SMC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Core Molding Technologies
Continental Structural Plastics
IDI Composites International
Polynt
Premix
Menzolit
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low-density SMC Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low-density SMC Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low-density SMC Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low-density SMC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low-density SMC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low-density SMC Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low-density SMC Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low-density SMC Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low-density SMC Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low-density SMC Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low-density SMC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low-density SMC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low-density SMC Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-density SMC Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low-density SMC Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-density SMC Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Low-density SMC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyester SMC
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/