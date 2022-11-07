Commercial Doors and Shutters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Doors and Shutters in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Commercial Doors and Shutters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Doors and Shutters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Common Doors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Doors and Shutters include Andersen Corp., Formosa Plastics Group, Jeld-Wen Inc., Masonite International Inc., Pella Corp., VKR Holding, YKK AP Inc., Fortune Brands Home & Security and Ply Gem and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Doors and Shutters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Common Doors

Shutters

Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial and Public Offices

Retail Stores

Logistics

Hospitality

Education and Health

Manufacturing Industry

Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Doors and Shutters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Doors and Shutters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Doors and Shutters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Commercial Doors and Shutters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Andersen Corp.

Formosa Plastics Group

Jeld-Wen Inc.

Masonite International Inc.

Pella Corp.

VKR Holding

YKK AP Inc.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Ply Gem

The Marvin Cos.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Doors and Shutters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Doors and Shutters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Doors and Shutters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Doors and Shutters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Doors and Shutters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Doors and Shutters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Doors and Shutters Companies

3.8

