Odour Control Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The odor control agent can effectively remove environmental odors and inhibit the generation of odors. With a long duration of action, the organic wastes can be quickly and naturally decomposed. Combined with the principle of odor molecules to neutralize the phase brake, it can quickly decompose and remove odors while inhibiting the generation of various odors , Such as: hydrogen sulfide, mercaptans, volatile fatty acids and ammonia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Odour Control Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Odour Control Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Odour Control Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Odour Control Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Odour Control Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adsorption Control Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Odour Control Agents include SUEZ, Arkema, Vapor Technologies Inc, Ecolo, Biorem, SUPER-F, Tianjin Kemiou Chemical and Szseanus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Odour Control Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Odour Control Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Odour Control Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adsorption Control Agent
Oxidation Control Agent
Global Odour Control Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Odour Control Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sewage Treatment
Food Processing
Others
Global Odour Control Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Odour Control Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Odour Control Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Odour Control Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Odour Control Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Odour Control Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SUEZ
Arkema
Vapor Technologies Inc
Ecolo
Biorem
SUPER-F
Tianjin Kemiou Chemical
Szseanus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Odour Control Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Odour Control Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Odour Control Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Odour Control Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Odour Control Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Odour Control Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Odour Control Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Odour Control Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Odour Control Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Odour Control Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Odour Control Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Odour Control Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Odour Control Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Odour Control Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Odour Control Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Odour Control Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
