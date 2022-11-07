High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Epoxy adhesives are tough structural epoxies with both environmental and chemical resistance. They are used to join components in a variety of industries, and are widely used because of their bonding strength and durability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One-Component Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives include Henkel, Sika, 3M, Dow, Huntsman Corporation, Ashland, Lord Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation and Weicon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One-Component

Two-Component

Others

Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building And Construction

Transportation

Electrical And Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Sika

3M

Dow

Huntsman Corporation

Ashland

Lord Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation

Weicon

Permabond

Simpson Strong-Tie

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Companies

3.8

