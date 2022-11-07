High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Epoxy adhesives are tough structural epoxies with both environmental and chemical resistance. They are used to join components in a variety of industries, and are widely used because of their bonding strength and durability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One-Component Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives include Henkel, Sika, 3M, Dow, Huntsman Corporation, Ashland, Lord Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation and Weicon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
One-Component
Two-Component
Others
Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building And Construction
Transportation
Electrical And Electronics
Automotive
Others
Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
Sika
3M
Dow
Huntsman Corporation
Ashland
Lord Corporation
Illinois Tool Works Incorporation
Weicon
Permabond
Simpson Strong-Tie
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-Strength Epoxy Adhesives Companies
3.8
