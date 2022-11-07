Functional Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Functional Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Functional Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Functional Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Functional Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lightweight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Functional Fabric include Far Eastern New Century Corporation, NILIT CORPORATE, TOYOBO, Unifi, Ha-MeemDenimsLtd, BeximcoDenimLtd, BafangWeaving, BlueDiamond and AshimaDenim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Functional Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Functional Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Functional Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lightweight
Waterproof
Breathable
Workwear
Fancy
Enviromental Considerations
Global Functional Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Functional Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Health
Fitness
Military
Industrial
Global Functional Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Functional Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Functional Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Functional Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Functional Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Functional Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
NILIT CORPORATE
TOYOBO
Unifi
Ha-MeemDenimsLtd
BeximcoDenimLtd
BafangWeaving
BlueDiamond
AshimaDenim
AarveeDenim
Santanderina
Tavex
ClassicDenimMills
HantexDenim
MoufungDenim
CentralFabrics
Kurabo
JapanBlueGroup
DenimAreaIndustrieS
BertoE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Functional Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Functional Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Functional Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Functional Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Functional Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Functional Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Functional Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Functional Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Functional Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Functional Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Functional Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Functional Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Functional Fabric Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Fabric Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Functional Fabric Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/