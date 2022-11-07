MF&UF Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of MF&UF Membrane in global, including the following market information:
Global MF&UF Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global MF&UF Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five MF&UF Membrane companies in 2021 (%)
The global MF&UF Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic MF&UF Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MF&UF Membrane include Asahi Kasei, Toray, Mitsubishi Rayon, KMS, GE Water & Process Technologies, Toyobo, KUBOTA, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Evoqua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MF&UF Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MF&UF Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global MF&UF Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic MF&UF Membrane
Inorganic MF&UF Membrane
Global MF&UF Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global MF&UF Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drinking Water
Industrial
Pharmaceutical & Food
Other
Global MF&UF Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global MF&UF Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MF&UF Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MF&UF Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies MF&UF Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies MF&UF Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi Kasei
Toray
Mitsubishi Rayon
KMS
GE Water & Process Technologies
Toyobo
KUBOTA
Sumitomo Electric Industries
X-Flow (Pentair)
IMT
Lenntech
Synder Filtration
MICRODYN-NADIR
Membrana
CLARCOR Industrial Air
Koch
Evoqua Water Technologies
Degremont Technologies
Applied Membranes
United Envirotech(Memstar)
BASF(inge GmbH)
TriSep
Dow
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
Litree
Origin Water
MOTIMO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MF&UF Membrane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MF&UF Membrane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MF&UF Membrane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MF&UF Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MF&UF Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global MF&UF Membrane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MF&UF Membrane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MF&UF Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MF&UF Membrane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global MF&UF Membrane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global MF&UF Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MF&UF Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers MF&UF Membrane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MF&UF Membrane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MF&UF Membrane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MF&UF Membrane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global MF&UF Membrane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic MF&UF Membrane
