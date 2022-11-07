Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks, are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Zinc-Based Organic Framework Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks include BASF, MOFapps and Strem Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Zinc-Based Organic Framework
Copper-Based Organic Framework
Iron-Based Organic Framework
Aluminum-Based Organic Framework
Magnesium-Based Organic Framework
Others
Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industry
Business
Others
Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
MOFapps
Strem Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Players in Global Market
