Emulsion PVC Paste Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emulsion PVC Paste in global, including the following market information:
Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Emulsion PVC Paste companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emulsion PVC Paste market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Micro Suspension Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emulsion PVC Paste include Vinnolit, Kem One, Mexichem, INEOS, Solvay, Cires, Hanwha, Formosa Plastics Corp and LG Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emulsion PVC Paste manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Micro Suspension Method
Emulsion Method
Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastic Floor
Artificial Leather
Paint and Coatings
Wallpaper
Automotive Sealing
Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Emulsion PVC Paste revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Emulsion PVC Paste revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Emulsion PVC Paste sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Emulsion PVC Paste sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vinnolit
Kem One
Mexichem
INEOS
Solvay
Cires
Hanwha
Formosa Plastics Corp
LG Chemical
Kaneka
Thai Plastic and Chemicals
Saudi Basic Industries
Shenyang Chemical
Tianjin Bohai Chemical
CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang
Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical
Yidong Dongxing
Tianye Group
Huaxiang Chemical
Bluesail
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emulsion PVC Paste Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emulsion PVC Paste Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emulsion PVC Paste Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Emulsion PVC Paste Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emulsion PVC Paste Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emulsion PVC Paste Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emulsion PVC Paste Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Emulsion PVC Paste Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Emulsion PVC Paste Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emulsion PVC Paste Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Emulsion PVC Paste Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emulsion PVC Paste Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emulsion PVC Paste Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emulsion PVC Paste Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Emulsion PVC Paste Market Siz
